Merkel, Macron Want EU To Consider Inviting Putin To Summit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:11 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing diplomatic sources

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to diplomats, the initiative comes from Merkel, it was supported by Macron.

Sources familiar with the discussions said that the ambassadors of Berlin and Paris, at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, made an unexpected move for other participants, making new proposals for relations with the Kremlin.

Germany and France have called for the development of a new EU strategy for closer engagement with Russia to develop discussions with Moscow after the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the publication reported.

The first meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place on June 16 in Geneva, negotiations lasted four and a half hours, including a break.

As noted by the publication, Germany believes that the Geneva summit has become a model for the restoration of relations with Russia.

