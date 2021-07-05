Merkel, Macron, Xi Jinping Hold Videoconference Talks on EU-China Ties, Environment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping about EU-Chinese relations, a German cabinet spokesperson said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping about EU-Chinese relations, a German cabinet spokesperson said Monday.

"Federal Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Xi discussed relations between the EU and China, in particular.

They also spoke about international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel and Macron called for further adjustments to short-term CO2 reduction goals and additional efforts to protect biodiversity, which will be the focus of this October's UN conference in the southern Chinese city of Kunming.

The trilateral video conference also dealt with the joint fight against the pandemic, global vaccine supply as well as international and regional issues, the German government spokesperson said.