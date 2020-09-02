UrduPoint.com
Merkel Maintaining Regular Dialogue With Putin On Important Int'l Issues - German Gov't

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:53 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel maintains continuous communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues of international significance, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy spokesperson for the German federal government, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel maintains continuous communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues of international significance, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy spokesperson for the German Federal government, said on Wednesday.

"As you know, the chancellor is in regular telephone and personal dialogue with President Putin on all important bilateral and international issues. This has been ongoing for many years. It is indisputable that the German government sees Russia as one of the important actors of world politics and maintains close contact," Demmer told a briefing in Berlin.

At the same time, the spokeswoman pointed to "the algorithm of the Russian politics which contradicts the development of trusting relationship and causes concern."

As specified by a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, Berlin's key concerns in its relations with Moscow are the situation around Crimea and a series of criminal cases involving, according to the German law enforcement, Russian nationals.

