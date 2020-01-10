Merkel May Discuss With Putin Tensions in Iran-US Relations - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Moscow on January 11 may discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the aggravation of relations between the United States and Iran, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Moscow on January 11 may discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the aggravation of relations between the United States and Iran, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday.

"A wide range of topics are on the negotiating table, and tensions between Iran and the United States could become the topic of negotiations," Seibert said at a briefing.