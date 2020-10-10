UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Mayors Agree Germany Needs Tougher COVID Restrictions In Light Of Rising Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Merkel, Mayors Agree Germany Needs Tougher COVID Restrictions in Light of Rising Tally

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and governing mayors of major German cities agreed on Friday that the country needs to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions to limit the pandemic's impact.

Merkel discussed the epidemiological situation in Germany with the mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Essen, Dortmund, Leipzig and Dusseldorf.

"Everyone agreed that we need additional measures with the dynamics of 35 [new COVID-19 cases a day] per 100,000 [people], but, more importantly, with the dynamics of 50 per 100,000 people for seven days in a row," Merkel said during a press conference after the meeting.

Earlier in the week, local authorities in several German cities, including Berlin, Bremen and Frankfurt, confirmed that the infection rate had surpassed 50 new cases a day per 100,000 people in their cities.

Merkel specified that tougher measures will include a rule on wearing face masks in public spaces, which is already in place in Munich. The chancellor added that the authorities agreed that curfews, a ban on sales of alcohol in the hospitality sector and restrictions on mass gatherings may limit the spread of COVID-19.

The chancellor and mayors will meet again to discuss the progress in two weeks. According to Merkel, the upcoming days and weeks will show what coronavirus situation will be like in the winter.

On Thursday, Germany recorded over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since April. At the moment, the country's overall case count is over 320,000 and the related death toll is approaching 9,600.

Related Topics

German Germany Dortmund Essen Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin Progress Angela Merkel April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

31 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

14 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

14 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.