UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Meets With Palestinian Leader, Greek Prime Minister In Berlin On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Merkel Meets With Palestinian Leader, Greek Prime Minister in Berlin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to hold talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss issues pertaining to bilateral relations, the current state of Palestinian territories and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

A press encounter is expected to take place before talks.

On Thursday, Merkel is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Their talks are expected to be focus on Athens' plans to implement reforms and the prospects of increasing direct investments in the Greek economy. This will be the first official visit of a Greek prime minister to Germany since 2013.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Visit Germany Berlin Athens Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

11 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

11 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

10 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.