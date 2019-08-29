Merkel Meets With Palestinian Leader, Greek Prime Minister in Berlin on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to hold talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss issues pertaining to bilateral relations, the current state of Palestinian territories and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

A press encounter is expected to take place before talks.

On Thursday, Merkel is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Their talks are expected to be focus on Athens' plans to implement reforms and the prospects of increasing direct investments in the Greek economy. This will be the first official visit of a Greek prime minister to Germany since 2013.