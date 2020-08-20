UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Meets With Thunberg To Discuss German Leadership In Climate Policy - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Merkel Meets With Thunberg to Discuss German Leadership in Climate Policy - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday met with youth climate activist Greta Thunberg to discuss Germany's role in affecting Europe-wide environmental policy.

Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that Merkel met with the 17-year-old along with her co-campaigners, Germany's Luisa Neubauer and Belgium's Anuna De Wever.

"The central theme was the key climate points of the current German presidency of the EU Council, namely the goal of achieving climate neutrality of the EU by 2050 and the specification of refined intermediate targets for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030," Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin.

The interlocutors discussed imposing tariffs on carbon emissions and expediting Germany's coal power phase-out.

"Both sides were unanimous that global warming is a global challenge in which the regulation of industrialized countries acquires a special responsibility.

The basis for this is the implementation of the Paris Agreement," Seibert added.

The spokesman went on to elaborate that the young activists pitted Merkel, a physicist by education, to the role of global leadership in the struggle against climate change.

Merkel has recently been the subject of criticism and performative protests over her commitment to phase out coal power plants by the late 2030s. German climate activists believe the target is too lax and demand the de facto leader of Europe set more ambitious goals.

Swedish national Thunberg shot to fame in late 2018 when she began to skip school in order to protest outside a government building to demand radical climate action.

She has since become the symbol of the youth movement demanding a sustainable future. The teenager has met with a slew of world leaders to push her case and was named 2019 Time's Person of the Year, having inspired marches and copycat activists around the world.

Related Topics

Protest World Education Europe German Germany Young Paris Berlin Belgium Angela Merkel Gas 2018 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

49 minutes ago

Section-144 imposed in Tharparkar during Muharram

2 minutes ago

Record legislation done in 2 years: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COV ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to hire consultant to address traffic issues

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.