Merkel, Mitsotakis to Discuss Migrant Situation on Monday - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the worsening migrant situation at the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's decision to announce the opening of its border with the European Union for migrants

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the worsening migrant situation at the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's decision to announce the opening of its border with the European Union for migrants.

"Of course, it is expected that this [migrant issue] will play an important role during the meeting between the chancellor and Prime Minister Mitsotakis. This is about the situation along the Greek land and sea borders � the actual situation there. I can say that the chancellor was very clear about the actions of the Turkish president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan]. She criticized that his move to sent migrants and refugees to a dead end, which means a very difficult situation for [migrants] at the border that is closed to them," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that on Monday, Merkel and Mitsotakis will also take part in the German-Greek Economic Forum involving businesses from both countries.

In the wake of the military escalation in Syria's Idlib over the last several weeks, the Turkish president announced in late February that Turkey would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the European Union. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe. Greece has pushed the migrants back to Turkey.

Notably, Merkel has been an advocate of the so-called open-door policy, welcoming hundreds of thousands of migrants to Germany.