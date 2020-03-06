UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Mitsotakis To Discuss Migrant Situation On Monday - German Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Merkel, Mitsotakis to Discuss Migrant Situation on Monday - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the worsening migrant situation at the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's decision to announce the opening of its border with the European Union for migrants

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss the worsening migrant situation at the Greek-Turkish border on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's decision to announce the opening of its border with the European Union for migrants.

"Of course, it is expected that this [migrant issue] will play an important role during the meeting between the chancellor and Prime Minister Mitsotakis. This is about the situation along the Greek land and sea borders � the actual situation there. I can say that the chancellor was very clear about the actions of the Turkish president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan]. She criticized that his move to sent migrants and refugees to a dead end, which means a very difficult situation for [migrants] at the border that is closed to them," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that on Monday, Merkel and Mitsotakis will also take part in the German-Greek Economic Forum involving businesses from both countries.

In the wake of the military escalation in Syria's Idlib over the last several weeks, the Turkish president announced in late February that Turkey would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the European Union. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe. Greece has pushed the migrants back to Turkey.

Notably, Merkel has been an advocate of the so-called open-door policy, welcoming hundreds of thousands of migrants to Germany.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Syria Europe Turkey German European Union Germany Idlib Bulgaria Greece Turkish Lira Angela Merkel February Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

KP constructing 140 flats for government employees ..

2 minutes ago

German Government Still Ready to Have Four-Way Tal ..

2 minutes ago

Putin on Possibility to Head State Council: This W ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Signs Into Law $8.3Bln Emergency Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria Believes Russian Technologies Can Help Con ..

7 minutes ago

US trade deficit shrinks on falling China imports

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.