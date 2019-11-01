UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Modi Agree To Reenergize Talks On EU-India Free Trade Deal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:23 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed Friday to give a new impetus to the stalled talks on an EU-India free trade deal, according to their joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed Friday to give a new impetus to the stalled talks on an EU-India free trade deal, according to their joint statement.

The pact between the two major trade partners has been in discussion for over a decade. Their trade is currently regulated by a cooperation agreement.

"Both sides confirmed the need for a balanced free trade deal between India and the EU and agreed to make efforts to resume talks between the EU and India on a bilateral trade and investment accord," the declaration read.

The European Union is India's third largest trading partner, ahead of China and the United States. It accounted for almost $103 billion worth of goods in 2018. Germany is India's main partner in the bloc.

