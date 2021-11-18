Merkel, Morawiecki Discuss Situation on Border With Belarus - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the situation on the border with Belarus, and emphasized Berlin's absolute solidarity with Warsaw, the German government said.

"The subject of discussion was the close German-Polish coordination on the alarming situation on the border of Belarus and the European Union," the government's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel emphasized the absolute solidarity of Germany with Poland, he added.