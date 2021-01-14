UrduPoint.com
Merkel Mulls 'Mega-Lockdown' As German Virus Deaths Surge - Reports

Merkel Mulls 'Mega-Lockdown' as German Virus Deaths Surge - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to discuss a complete national shutdown with regional governors next week, media said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to discuss a complete national shutdown with regional governors next week, media said on Thursday.

New restrictions dubbed a "mega-lockdown" by the Bild daily may include a complete halt to local and long-distance public transport and significantly limit reasonable excuses for leaving home.

Several states have reportedly insisted on making remote work a new normal and mandating the wear of respirators rated FFP2, which filter out more particles than cloth coverings.

Nothing has been agreed yet, but the new rules would stay in place until the end of February, if adopted.

The existing restrictions were set for review on January 25. That date will reportedly be pushed forward to Wednesday.

Merkel hopes that the lockdown will slow down the spread of the UK-linked mutated strain that was found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Germany saw virus-related daily deaths hit a record high of 1,244 on Thursday, taking the toll to 43,881. The country is on the way to pass the 2 million cases mark this week, after adding 25,164 cases in the past day.

