Merkel Not Ruling Out Financial Aid for Belarus Amid Migration Crisis - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out financial assistance for Belarus in connection with the migration crisis, as well as special regulation for some refugees, the Bild tabloid reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, during the phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, Merkel "remained firm," but promised him to discuss "some things" at the EU level.

Thus, according to the BILD, it is about "regulation for some migrants," if Lukashenko makes sure that "other migrants are sent back to their countries."

Lukashenka also "must relieve pressure" on the border with Poland. Merkel also "did not completely rule out" financial assistance to Belarus for the construction of housing for refugees.