MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A lot would depend on Russia's reaction to the recent developments in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, when asked about potential sanctions.

"I yesterday gave a comprehensive statement of what we're about to do also over the next few days, that a lot will be depending also on the respective Russian reaction. I don't have anything to add to my remarks of yesterday," Merkel told reporters when asked about potential sanctions against Russia and the future of Nord Stream 2 project in particular.

Merkel's press conference was streamed by Reuters' broadcast service.