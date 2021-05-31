Merkel on US, Danish Spying Campaign Reports: Our Approach Remains Unchanged

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, commenting on reports about US and Danish surveillance of European politicians, that Berlin's approach to investigating such incidents remains unchanged

On Sunday, Danish broadcaster DR and other European media reported, citing their investigation that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service provided the US National Security Agency (NSA) with cables to help the American agency to spy on the highest-ranking European officials, including Merkel, from 2012 to 2014.

"We discussed these things .

.. in relation to the NSA. Our prior approach to investigations has not changed, we are betting on a relationship of trust, and what was right in the past is true today. I am glad that the Danish government, Defense Minister [Trine Bramsen] said very clearly what they think about this, and thus I see good prerequisites, in addition to explaining the circumstances, for the transition to a relationship of trust," Merkel told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Bramsen said that actions against allies are unacceptable and Copenhagen supports this principle.