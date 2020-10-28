Merkel Plans to Introduce COVID-19 'Quarantine Light' From November 4-30 - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to submit for discussion with the heads of federal states a new plan of coronavirus-related restrictions, which may be introduced nationwide from November 4-30, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to submit for discussion with the heads of Federal states a new plan of coronavirus-related restrictions, which may be introduced nationwide from November 4-30, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the plan.

On Monday, the German newspaper reported that Merkel planned to discuss the so-called quarantine light during her meeting with 16 heads of German states on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, under the proposed plan, the authorities can close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, operas, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks and ban all entertainment events.

In addition, the plan envisages the closure of all restaurants and bars, while food delivery services will operate. Schools and kindergartens will remain open, as well as shops and hairdressing salons.

Germany, like many other countries across the world, has been facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases since September, which has already prompted regional authorities to introduce curfews and other measures to curb the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, Germany's Robert Koch Institute has registered 464,239 cases of the coronavirus disease, resulting in 10,183 deaths.