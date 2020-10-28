UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Plans To Introduce COVID-19 'Quarantine Light' From November 4-30 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Merkel Plans to Introduce COVID-19 'Quarantine Light' From November 4-30 - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to submit for discussion with the heads of federal states a new plan of coronavirus-related restrictions, which may be introduced nationwide from November 4-30, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to submit for discussion with the heads of Federal states a new plan of coronavirus-related restrictions, which may be introduced nationwide from November 4-30, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the plan.

On Monday, the German newspaper reported that Merkel planned to discuss the so-called quarantine light during her meeting with 16 heads of German states on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, under the proposed plan, the authorities can close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, operas, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks and ban all entertainment events.

In addition, the plan envisages the closure of all restaurants and bars, while food delivery services will operate. Schools and kindergartens will remain open, as well as shops and hairdressing salons.

Germany, like many other countries across the world, has been facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases since September, which has already prompted regional authorities to introduce curfews and other measures to curb the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, Germany's Robert Koch Institute has registered 464,239 cases of the coronavirus disease, resulting in 10,183 deaths.

Related Topics

World German Germany Angela Merkel May September November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.