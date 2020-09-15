Merkel plans to take 1,500 refugees from Greek islands

UrduPoint.com
Tue 15th September 2020

Germany plans to take in 1,500 migrants currently taking shelter on Greek islands, government sources told AFP, in addition to roughly 150 asylum seekers from the burnt-out Moria camp

Under a plan agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Berlin would take in migrants who have already secured refugee status, giving priority to families with children, the sources said.

