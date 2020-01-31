Merkel Plans to Visit China Alongside EU Officials for Investment Talks in June - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to pay a visit to Beijing in June together with top EU officials for a special summit to salvage an investment agreement between China and the European Union, talks on which have come to a dead end, the German Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources in Berlin and Brussels.

The EU and China began negotiating the investment deal in 2013 in order to provide investors from both sides with stable access to each other's markets and to protect their investments.

According to the newspaper, the investment negotiations between the European Union and China have reached a stalemate, so Merkel plans to travel to China for discussing the deal alongside President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel.

The outlet added that von der Leyen also planned to go to Beijing in spring to meet with China's Premier of the State Council, Li Keqiang.

Last Thursday, Merkel expressed hope that the EU and China will finish working on the investment agreement by the end of 2020.