(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Ukrainian Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22 to discuss security, bilateral relations and other issues, Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said on Monday.

"German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks to visit Ukraine on August 22. The negotiation topics: security, bilateral relations and other relevant issues," Nykyforov wrote on Facebook.

In late June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed during a phone conversation with Merkel the invitation of the chancellor to Ukraine to take part in the Crimean Platform summit and events commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence scheduled for August.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Merkel during a visit to Berlin in July at which both leaders discussed the Donbas conflict, the construction of the Nord Strean 2 pipeline and other issues.