UrduPoint.com

Merkel Plans To Visit Ukraine On August 22 - Ukrainian President's Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Merkel Plans to Visit Ukraine on August 22 - Ukrainian President's Spokesman

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Ukrainian Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22 to discuss security, bilateral relations and other issues, Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said on Monday.

"German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks to visit Ukraine on August 22. The negotiation topics: security, bilateral relations and other relevant issues," Nykyforov wrote on Facebook.

In late June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed during a phone conversation with Merkel the invitation of the chancellor to Ukraine to take part in the Crimean Platform summit and events commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence scheduled for August.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Merkel during a visit to Berlin in July at which both leaders discussed the Donbas conflict, the construction of the Nord Strean 2 pipeline and other issues.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook German Visit Berlin Nord Independence Angela Merkel June July August

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

2 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

2 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

4 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.