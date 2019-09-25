UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Pledges Rouhani To Look Into Tehran's Hormuz Peace Initiative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Merkel Pledges Rouhani to Look Into Tehran's Hormuz Peace Initiative

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Tehran's Hormuz Peace Initiative during their bilateral meeting on the General Assembly sidelines earlier on Tuesday, with the latter pledging to look into the idea, according to Rouhani's press service.

Rouhani's Hormuz Peace Initiative, dubbed as the Coalition of Hope, seeks to create a system of collective cooperation in the Persian Gulf with the participation of all regional countries and the United Nations. Rouhani is expected to present the plan in greater detail during the General Assembly session.

"On Dr Rouhani's HOPE Initiative, she [Merkel] said that Germany would willingly look into the initiative and that it supports any action for easing tensions in the region," the press service said.

Tensions in the region have been rising since May when a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked in the area of the Persian Gulf. The United States has promptly accused Tehran of carrying out the attacks and boosted its military presence in the region. Tehran, however, has denied the allegations.

In the wake of the attacks and the detention of the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker by Iran, the United States now spearheads an international coalition to ensure maritime security on this strategic waterway for global oil shipments.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran German Oil Germany Tehran United States Angela Merkel May All From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

45 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.