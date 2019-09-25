(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Tehran's Hormuz Peace Initiative during their bilateral meeting on the General Assembly sidelines earlier on Tuesday, with the latter pledging to look into the idea, according to Rouhani's press service.

Rouhani's Hormuz Peace Initiative, dubbed as the Coalition of Hope, seeks to create a system of collective cooperation in the Persian Gulf with the participation of all regional countries and the United Nations. Rouhani is expected to present the plan in greater detail during the General Assembly session.

"On Dr Rouhani's HOPE Initiative, she [Merkel] said that Germany would willingly look into the initiative and that it supports any action for easing tensions in the region," the press service said.

Tensions in the region have been rising since May when a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked in the area of the Persian Gulf. The United States has promptly accused Tehran of carrying out the attacks and boosted its military presence in the region. Tehran, however, has denied the allegations.

In the wake of the attacks and the detention of the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker by Iran, the United States now spearheads an international coalition to ensure maritime security on this strategic waterway for global oil shipments.