Merkel Pledges to Continue Evacuation Effort Even After Kabul Air Bridge Closure

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The upcoming closure of the evacuation bridge does not mean that the effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan will stop, German Chancellor Angela Merkel assured on Wednesday.

"We are focused on evacuation from the Kabul airport.

We provide access to the airport for German citizens, local employees and Afghans who need protection, we also discuss this with the Taliban [banned in Russia as a terrorist organization]. The closure of the air bridge in a few days, for which US President Joe Biden did not set a new date at yesterday's G7 consultations, should not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan employees and help Afghans who are becoming even more distressed in light of the Taliban arrival," Merkel told the Bundestag.