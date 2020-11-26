Merkel Pledges to Seek Christmas Break Closure of Ski Resorts in Europe Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she would seek an EU-wide suspension for ski resorts during the upcoming winter break to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"We reiterate our call for people to minimize non-essential contacts, which includes the private ones, such as touristic ski trips.

Within Europe, we will try to decide whether we can suspend all ski resorts," Merkel told the German parliament.

The chancellor added that "it seems difficult" given Austria's stance on the matter, but "we will try to do it again."