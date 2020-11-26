UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Pledges To Seek Christmas Break Closure Of Ski Resorts In Europe Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Merkel Pledges to Seek Christmas Break Closure of Ski Resorts in Europe Amid Pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she would seek an EU-wide suspension for ski resorts during the upcoming winter break to avoid the spread of the coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she would seek an EU-wide suspension for ski resorts during the upcoming winter break to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"We reiterate our call for people to minimize non-essential contacts, which includes the private ones, such as touristic ski trips.

Within Europe, we will try to decide whether we can suspend all ski resorts," Merkel told the German parliament.

The chancellor added that "it seems difficult" given Austria's stance on the matter, but "we will try to do it again."

Related Topics

Europe Parliament German Austria Turkish Lira Angela Merkel All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Being inspired by Serena William, Sania Mirza shar ..

29 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered in muzaf ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic wardens directed to take strict action aga ..

2 minutes ago

200 tested positive for COVID-19 in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

China-Russia Trade to Exceed $100Bln in 2020 Despi ..

2 minutes ago

Seven commercial units sealed over violations of S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.