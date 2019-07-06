Merkel Pledges to Support German Defense Minister von der Leyen as EU Commission Chief

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday that she would support her defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, in her bid to become the European Commission's newest president

POZNAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday that she would support her defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, in her bid to become the European Commission's newest president.

"As the head of government, I will do everything so that the federal government cooperates with Ursula von der Leyen, so that she gets, as much as it is in my power, the majority in the European Parliament," Merkel said in the Polish city of Poznan, where she was taking part in the Western Balkans Summit.

She added that she would try to convince the German parliament to back von der Leyen.

Leaders of the European Union have already agreed on a package of candidates to fill the leadership positions in the bloc's institutions. Apart from von der Leyen, the European Council has proposed Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to be its new president, head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde to run the European Central Bank and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to become high representative of the Union for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs.