Merkel Postpones Visit To Israel Due To Crisis In Afghanistan - Government

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has canceled her upcoming visit to Israel in view of the dire security situation in Afghanistan, the chancellor's press service said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has canceled her upcoming visit to Israel in view of the dire security situation in Afghanistan, the chancellor's press service said on Thursday.

The visit, scheduled to take place from August 28-30, will be postponed to a later date "as agreed by both sides," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, an explosion hit the Kabul airport, where thousands were gathered in the hope of being evacuated, killing at least ten people. Media and some governments carrying out evacuations warned that a second explosion was imminent.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not allow departures after that date.

