Merkel Praises Biden's Political Experience, Knowledge Of Europe, Germany

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Merkel Praises Biden's Political Experience, Knowledge of Europe, Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday congratulated Joe Biden on being elected as US president and remarked on his experience and knowledge of Europe and Germany.

"Germans have directly experienced the importance of US role for the freedom and democracy in the world.

We have directly experienced and we know how important the American-German friendship and transatlantic partnership is for Europe and for the world," Merkel told reporters.

"I am offering my heartfelt congratulation to Joe Biden on his being elected as the 46th president of the US. Joe Biden has his longtime experience in domestic and foreign policy to offer. He knows Germany and Europe well. I enjoy remembering pleasant meetings and conversations I had with him," Merkel told reporters.

