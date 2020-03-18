UrduPoint.com
Merkel Praises China's Assistance To Europe In Fight Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Merkel Praises China's Assistance to Europe in Fight Against Coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised China's assistance to the European Union to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We also helped China. Germany sent medical supplies to China, the EU also sent a significant amount of medical supplies..

I see a feedback in this," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.

She said that in a crisis situation impossible to foresee in advance, one could not expect that everything would be prepared to address such an emergency in the EU.

"I believe that this is reciprocal assistance. We are happy with this, and the affected countries are obviously even more," Merkel said.

