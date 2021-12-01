Merkel Promised EU Assistance in Solving Problem of Refugees on Border - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told RIA Novosti that the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in phone conversations had promised him EU assistance to solve the problem of refugees in the camp on the Polish-Belarusian border, and called it "a big step forward."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told RIA Novosti that the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in phone conversations had promised him EU assistance to solve the problem of refugees in the camp on the Polish-Belarusian border, and called it "a big step forward."

In November, about 2,000 migrants, mostly Kurds, gathered near the border of Belarus and Poland, trying to break into Poland at the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno Region (on the Polish side - Kuznica checkpoint), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants.

"Those (of the Iraqi refugees at the border) who have already worn out, we worked with them and sent them to Iraq. I fulfill my promise, which I gave to the European Union through Merkel.They did not take a single step, although Merkel promised me that the issue of this camp, these 2,000 migrants, will be decided by the European Union, together with us," Lukashenko said on the essence of his negotiations with Merkel.

According to him, "this is already a big step forward."

"They (the EU) didn't talk about it at all, and now they will decide," the Belarusian president continued.

"Why are migrants sitting there? They are waiting to be taken away," Lukashenko said.