Merkel Promises to Help Italy Cope With COVID-19 Outbreak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday promised to assist Italy in its struggle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We will talk with our Italian colleagues, I will talk once again with Prime Minister [of Italy Giuseppe] Conte in the coming days.

We will do what we can and what we are responsible for," Merkel said during a press conference, adding that Italy was not the only country that was under pressure in the current situation.

She also said that transferring medical personnel from one country to another country was not easy considering the language barrier.

Italy is among the countries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 10,149 overall cases, as well as 631 fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.