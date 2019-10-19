UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Putin Discuss In Phone Talks 'Prompt' Normandy Four Meeting On Ukraine - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on Saturday a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the parties having focused on preparing for a speedy meeting of the Normandy Four states on the Ukrainian crisis, the German cabinet said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on Saturday a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the parties having focused on preparing for a speedy meeting of the Normandy Four states on the Ukrainian crisis, the German cabinet said.

"The conversation focused on preparations for the prompt summit in the Normandy format. They also discussed the situation in Syria and Libya as well as the ongoing negotiations on gas transit via Ukraine," the cabinet said in a press release.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation had taken place. He provided no further details of the talks.

