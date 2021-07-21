UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Putin Discuss Minsk Agreements, Gas Transit Via Ukraine, Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and energy issues, including gas transit via Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the German government said on Wednesday.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The phone call concerned the implementation of the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Energy issues such as gas transit via Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were also discussed. Bilateral issues were raised as well," the statement says.

