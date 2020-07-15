UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Putin Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Iran Arms Embargo - German Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Wednesday a phone conversation on Ukraine, Libya and the arms embargo on Iran, the German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The talks focused on the implementation of the Minsk agreements on peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's east. The interlocutors also exchanged opinions on the implementation of the arms embargo against Iran and the current situation in Libya," Seibert told reporters.

