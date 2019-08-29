UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Putin Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya In Phone Call - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya and other important issues, the German cabinet said in a statement.

"Concerning Ukraine, the sides agreed to continue preparation for the summit in the Normandy format (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) for further implementation of the Minsk agreements," the cabinet said.

It said Merkel and Putin favored boosting negotiations on contracts for Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"The chancellor and the Russian president exchanged views on the situation in Syria, in particular, on the military escalation in the country's northwest... Both confirmed their support for the activities of UN special envoy [Geir] Pedersen.. The situation in Libya was also discussed. The sides jointly expressed support for the plans of UN special envoy [Ghassan] Salame," the cabinet said.

