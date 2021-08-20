Merkel, Putin Discussed Nord Stream 2, German-US Agreements Related to Project

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the Nord Stream 2 and agreements with the United States on the gas pipeline project.

"We discussed our developing bilateral economic relations and in this context we certainly discussed the Nord Stream 2.

I would like to emphasize that this is not a bilateral Russian-German project, this is a project of a European scale," Merkel told reporters after the meeting.

Merkel added that she discussed the German-US agreements related to the project with the Russian president.