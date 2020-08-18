Merkel, Putin Hold Phone Conversation About Belarus - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Belarus over the phone, the press service of the German cabinet said Tuesday.

"The situation in Belarus following the presidential election on August 9 was discussed.

The chancellor stressed that the Belarusian government should refrain from using violence against peaceful protesters, immediately release political prisoners and begin a nationwide dialogue with opposition and society to overcome the crisis," the statement read.