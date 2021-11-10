Merkel, Putin Hold Phone Talks Due to Alarming Situation at Poland-Belarus Border - Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the extremely disturbing situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the extremely disturbing situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"The Federal chancellor indeed held today a phone conversation with ... Putin due to extremely disturbing situation along the Polish-Belarusian border. She clearly stated that what is happening there is instrumentalization of people, migrants against the European Union by the regime of Belarus," Seibert told reporters.