Merkel, Putin Hold Phone Talks Due To Alarming Situation At Poland-Belarus Border - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the extremely disturbing situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"The Federal chancellor indeed held today a phone conversation with ... Putin due to extremely disturbing situation along the Polish-Belarusian border. She clearly stated that what is happening there is instrumentalization of people, migrants against the European Union by the regime of Belarus," Seibert told reporters.

