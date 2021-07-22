UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Putin Satisfied With Approaching Finish Of Nord Stream 2 Construction - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Merkel, Putin Satisfied With Approaching Finish of Nord Stream 2 Construction - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are satisfied with the approaching completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The phone conversation between Putin and Merkel took place on Wednesday at the initiative of the German side.

"The leaders are satisfied with the approaching completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Russian president noted the consistent commitment of the German side to the implementation of this project, which is exclusively commercial in nature and aimed at strengthening the energy security of Germany and the European Union," the statement says.

Merkel briefed Putin on the results of the discussion of the situation around Nord Stream 2 during talks with US President Joseph Biden, the Kremlin said.

During the conversation with Merkel, Putin noted Germany's consistent commitment to implementation of Nord Stream 2, it said.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the possibility of extending the agreement between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on the transit of gas via Ukraine after 2024, it said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

5 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

9 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

9 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.