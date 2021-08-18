Merkel, Putin to Hold Joint Press Conference After August 20 Negotiations - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) During her upcoming visit to Moscow on Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and hold negotiations and a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The agenda will be very busy during Friday's trip to Moscow, it will center around negotiations with the Russian president. There are three points on the agenda: laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin, the Alexander Garden; then negotiations with President Putin; and then a joint press conference," Seibert said at a briefing.

Seibert mentioned Afghanistan, Donbas and Belarus among the possible topics for the top-level meeting.