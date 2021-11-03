Merkel, Qatari Leader Discuss Afghanistan, Contacts With Taliban - German Cabinet

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the situation in Afghanistan and contacts with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), the German cabinet said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the situation in Afghanistan and contacts with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), the German cabinet said on Wednesday.

"During the phone call, Chancellor Merkel and Emir Al Thani spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and contacts with the Taliban. In addition, the Chancellor and the Emir touched upon the situation in the region and economic cooperation between Germany and Qatar," the government said in a statement.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to collapse. The group then set up a new all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The Taliban is yet to be recognized as the official Afghan government, but many countries maintain working relations with the movement's representatives to ensure humanitarian aid delivery and to continue anti-terrorist efforts in Afghanistan.

The European Union will make the decision on the international recognition based on the Taliban's actions and their compliance with certain criteria. In September, the EU set out five conditions, which include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.