UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Raises 'doubts' Over EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Merkel raises 'doubts' over EU-Mercosur trade pact

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday expressed "significant doubts" over the EU-Mercosur free trade deal on concerns over the devastating deforestation of the Amazon rainforest

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday expressed "significant doubts" over the EU-Mercosur free trade deal on concerns over the devastating deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

The pact between the European Union and the South American free trade bloc -- comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay -- was agreed in principle last year after two decades of wrangling.

But environmental activists have slammed the deal for its lifting of trade barriers to Brazilian beef, which they argue will lead to increased deforestation.

Cattle farming is responsible for 80 percent of Amazon deforestation, according to the WWF environmental group.

"The chancellor's position is that... there are significant doubts as to whether the agreement can be implemented in its intended spirit, considering the current developments and the terrible loss of forests taking place there," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin.

It marks the first time the German leader has so openly raised objections to the hard-fought deal.

The pact still needs to be ratified by all 27 EU member states, but several European countries have voiced fierce resistance.

France threatened last year to block ratification because of alleged inaction by Brazil to curb fires ravaging the Amazon.

Footage of Amazon forest fires has again been widespread in recent weeks, with Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reporting 6,803 fires in the rainforest in July, up from 5,318 a year ago.

Deforestation increased 30 percent since Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took office in early 2019, according to INPE, much of it caused by illegal fires set by loggers, developers and farmers.

Bolsonaro himself has dismissed reports of fires as a "lie." German climate campaigner Luisa Neubauer, who joined Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in a meeting with Merkel in Berlin on Thursday, tweeted that the chancellor had expressed concerns over the Mercosur deal in their talks.

Merkel "definitely declared she would not sign" the deal, Neubauer tweeted on Friday.

Merkel's spokesman told reporters he would not comment on confidential talks.

Were it to come into effect, the EU-Mercosur agreement would cover a market of 780 million consumers, representing a quarter of global gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Threatened German European Union Berlin Lead Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay Angela Merkel July 2019 Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

22 minutes ago

Libya: from Haftar's offensive to ceasefire promis ..

27 seconds ago

WHO's Tedros Says World Can Combat COVID-19 Faster ..

28 seconds ago

Opposition to protect their personal interests ins ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Fighter Su-30SM Scrambled to Intercept US ..

32 seconds ago

Brazil's Lula sorry for shielding Italy militant B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.