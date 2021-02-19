Merkel Reaffirms Committment to Actively Work to Preserve JCPOA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she intended to work actively with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she intended to work actively with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.

"I will at least be engaged in giving new impetus to the negotiations. I spoke with Iranian President [Hassan] Rohauni recently, we must be careful to ensure that no problems arise from the question of who will take the first step.

We are all convinced that if this agreement needs to be given a new chance, then we need to find ways to restore the [full] effect of this agreement," Merkel said at a press conference following the virtual meeting of the G7.

She noted that in this context, it was necessary to agree on a sequence of steps to fully restore the agreement.

"This is an act of diplomatic balancing, an act of effort. But on the German side, I and the foreign minister will equally work on this," Merkel added.