Merkel Recalls That Germany Reserves Right to Expand Sanctions Against Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel recalled that Germany and the EU reserved the right to expand sanctions against Russia amid recent events, but stressed that Europe and Russia should continue to remain in dialogue out of "strategic necessity."

"We consider what happened to Navalny to be far from the principle of the rule of law, we condemn, of course, the sentence against him, and now also the expulsion of diplomats of Germany, Poland and Sweden. We have already said in connection with the events in Russia that we reserve the right to continue the imposition of sanctions, especially against individuals," Merkel said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council.

Speaking about the Nord Stream 2 project, she noted that the position of the German government remained unchanged.

"We talked about this very intensively today, but we share the opinion that we should not find ourselves in one-sided dependence on Russia.

We have always advocated that Ukraine continues to receive gas from Russia as a transit country, we will continue to do so," Merkel said.

According to the chancellor, despite the "deep differences" between Russia and the EU, including Germany, "nevertheless, it is strategically necessary to remain in dialogue with Russia on many geostrategic issues."

She explained that Russia remains a neighbor of the EU, and that Europe and Russia were working on issues of Belarus, Libya, Syria, as well as disarmament treaties.

"It is a diplomatic task to remain in dialogue despite deep differences," she added.

Merkel also separately stressed the issue of a settlement in Ukraine, which, in her opinion, "has seen little progress in recent months."

"We want to put this on the agenda again. This means that we need to do everything to stay in dialogue with the Russian president," the chancellor added.