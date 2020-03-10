- Home
- World
- News
- Merkel Receives LNA Commander Haftar, Pushes for Importance of Truce in Libya - Spokesman
Merkel Receives LNA Commander Haftar, Pushes For Importance Of Truce In Libya - Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:11 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, in Berlin on Tuesday, the German government spokesman has said, adding that during the meeting, the chancellor stressed the importance of truce in the conflict-hit country
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, in Berlin on Tuesday, the German government spokesman has said, adding that during the meeting, the chancellor stressed the importance of truce in the conflict-hit country.
"At noon [11:00 GMT], Chancellor Merkel received Gen. Khalifa Haftar to discuss the Libyan conflict settlement. The chancellor highlighted that this conflict has no military solution, and therefore a truce and progress in the political process in line with the results of the Berlin conference are needed," Steffen Seibert said.
Haftar is currently on a European tour. On Monday, the LNA commander visited Paris.