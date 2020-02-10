UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Regrets CDU Leader's Decision Not To Run For Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Merkel Regrets CDU Leader's Decision Not to Run for Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday she regretted the decision of her successor at the helm of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) not to run in the next Federal election.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would not seek chancellorship in 2021 and would step down after helping organize the next party leadership contest by summer.

"I took note of this decision today with respect but also with regret. I can only imagine how difficult it was for Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and I am grateful for her willingness to accompany the process of selecting a candidate for chancellor as the party leader," Merkel told reporters.

The chancellor added she would continue working together with Kramp-Karrenbauer, who has doubled as the federal defense minister since last July. She took over as CDU leader months after Merkel stood down in 2018.

Related Topics

Election German Angela Merkel July 2018 Christian

Recent Stories

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

18 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

47 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

48 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

2 hours ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.