Merkel Returns To German States Affected By Floods

Merkel Returns to German States Affected by Floods

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned on Friday to the flood-ravaged western state of Rhineland-Palatinate and will travel to neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.

This is the chancellor's second trip to the worst-hit Ahrweiler district in the Ahr valley after heavy rains and floodwater swept away dozens of homes and bridges there in July.

Merkel met with the state's governor, Malu Dreyer, who showed her around Altenburg in the afternoon and briefed her on reconstruction progress, according to SWR radio.

Merkel's deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin that the chancellor would also meet with North Rhine-Westphalia's premier Armin Laschet in Hagen on Sunday.

