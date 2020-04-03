UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Returns To Work After 14-Day Quarantine - German Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Merkel Returns to Work After 14-Day Quarantine - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to work on Friday after self-isolating for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who had the disease, the cabinet spokesman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to work on Friday after self-isolating for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who had the disease, the cabinet spokesman said.

"Answering the question about the chancellor's physical presence in the office, it already took place today. The chancellor is returning to her workplace today. The 14-day safety quarantine, which complied with the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute, has been completed, the chancellor repeatedly underwent tests, which, fortunately, were negative," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Merkel decided to go under home quarantine on March 22 after reports emerged that a doctor who had treated her had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 over the same period.

The most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (20,237), North Rhine-Westphalia (16,606) and Baden-Wurttemberg (16,059). Berlin has 3,202 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Spain and Italy.

Related Topics

Europe German Doctor Germany Berlin Same Spain Italy Angela Merkel March Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia May Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Sprea ..

4 minutes ago

Women to play pivotal role in COVID19: Ghazala

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against us ..

4 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Hancock Says Peak of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spri ..

31 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 6 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.