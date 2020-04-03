Merkel Returns to Work After 14-Day Quarantine - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to work on Friday after self-isolating for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who had the disease, the cabinet spokesman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to work on Friday after self-isolating for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who had the disease, the cabinet spokesman said.

"Answering the question about the chancellor's physical presence in the office, it already took place today. The chancellor is returning to her workplace today. The 14-day safety quarantine, which complied with the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute, has been completed, the chancellor repeatedly underwent tests, which, fortunately, were negative," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Merkel decided to go under home quarantine on March 22 after reports emerged that a doctor who had treated her had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 6,174 to 79,696 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has risen by 145 to 1,017 over the same period.

The most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (20,237), North Rhine-Westphalia (16,606) and Baden-Wurttemberg (16,059). Berlin has 3,202 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Spain and Italy.