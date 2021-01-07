UrduPoint.com
Merkel Saddened By Violence In Washington, Regrets Trump's Refusal To Accept Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she felt "anger and sadness" when watching footage of the violence that erupted last night in Washington and regret at outgoing US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept election defeat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she felt "anger and sadness" when watching footage of the violence that erupted last night in Washington and regret at outgoing US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept election defeat.

"We all have seen the disturbing picture of the Congress' storming last night, this picture made me angry and sad. I am sure that I feel like the majority of the friends of the US, millions of people who admire the American democratic tradition," Merkel said at a press conference.

The chancellor added that she "regrets very much that President Trump has not accepted his defeat since November, and did not accept it yesterday either."

