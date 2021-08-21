Merkel Says Afghanistan Poses No 'Acute' Terrorist Threat to Other Countries

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Afghanistan did not pose an immediate terrorist threat to the international community

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Afghanistan did not pose an immediate terrorist threat to the international community.

"Of course, after the completion of the evacuation mission, it will be necessary to say what has been achieved in Afghanistan and what has not. Currently, there is no acute terrorist threat from Al-Qaeda [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia] or Islamist forces to other countries," Merkel told an election campaign event in Berlin.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed the takeover of Afghanistan by entering the capital.

The development forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.

Germany continues to evacuate its citizens and Afghan collaborators from Kabul, with over 1,000 people transported to Uzbekistan since the operation began.