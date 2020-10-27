Merkel Says Any Restriction of Human Rights Amid Pandemic Must Be Justified

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told medical conference in Berlin that any restriction of human rights in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic would be well justified, and stressed that all social distancing measures that Germany has implemented were temporary

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told medical conference in Berlin that any restriction of human rights in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic would be well justified, and stressed that all social distancing measures that Germany has implemented were temporary.

"We should proceed from the fact that such measures are not usual neither for me, nor for the whole government, we understand that each interference in the basic rights must be well justified and clarified. Everything that we do must only be temporary and must be legitimized by facts and necessity," Merkel said.

The chancellor added that, though, all the restrictions, which had been imposed by the authorities, "are aimed at protecting the population and, especially, risk groups," nevertheless, they should not divide the society.

On Tuesday, German newspaper Bild reported that the government was planning to impose "lockdown light" after Merkel's meeting with the heads of the German states set for Wednesday. This lockdown should close bars and restaurants, ban mass events and allowing schools, kindergartens and shops to continue working.