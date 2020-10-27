UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Any Restriction Of Human Rights Amid Pandemic Must Be Justified

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Merkel Says Any Restriction of Human Rights Amid Pandemic Must Be Justified

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told medical conference in Berlin that any restriction of human rights in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic would be well justified, and stressed that all social distancing measures that Germany has implemented were temporary

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told medical conference in Berlin that any restriction of human rights in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic would be well justified, and stressed that all social distancing measures that Germany has implemented were temporary.

"We should proceed from the fact that such measures are not usual neither for me, nor for the whole government, we understand that each interference in the basic rights must be well justified and clarified. Everything that we do must only be temporary and must be legitimized by facts and necessity," Merkel said.

The chancellor added that, though, all the restrictions, which had been imposed by the authorities, "are aimed at protecting the population and, especially, risk groups," nevertheless, they should not divide the society.

On Tuesday, German newspaper Bild reported that the government was planning to impose "lockdown light" after Merkel's meeting with the heads of the German states set for Wednesday. This lockdown should close bars and restaurants, ban mass events and allowing schools, kindergartens and shops to continue working.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Punjab asks deputy commissioners t ..

52 seconds ago

Kashmir Black Day RDA organizes rally to express s ..

54 seconds ago

People condemns doctor's strike in Ayub Teaching H ..

55 seconds ago

France Closes Mosque Accused of Participating in ' ..

58 seconds ago

UK Government Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Arm ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves release of 25,000-t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.