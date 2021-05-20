Merkel Says Biden Met Germany Halfway in Row Over Nord Stream 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has met Germany halfway regarding differences on Nord Stream 2, but the dialogue will continue both on the project and relations with Russia, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US decided that it is in the national interest to waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO Matthias Warnig and corporate officers.

"Certainly, President Biden met us halfway in the conflict over Nord Stream 2, where our views differ, but we will continue to talk about it as well as necessary common stances on relations with Russia," Merkel said in an interview broadcast by the WDR channel.