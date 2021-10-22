UrduPoint.com

Merkel Says Brussels-Warsaw Judicial Row Of Political Nature, Not Legal

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:44 PM

The judicial dispute between Brussels and Poland is political, not legal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The judicial dispute between Brussels and Poland is political, not legal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"I had a bilateral meeting with Mateusz Morawiecki, as did the French president Emmanuel Macron, and we used this opportunity to express our great concern that we have to get out of this spiral, because the independence of the judiciary continues to be a core pillar of the European Union. I've said more than once in public and I use the opportunity to say so here too, that this is not a legal problem, but a political task," Merkel said during a German national briefing.

The solution to this problem, according to the chancellor, must be sought within the framework of a respectful political dialogue, and the European Commission, as the "keeper" of EU treaties, is a key player in this dispute.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that the country's constitution takes precedence over EU law, after the bloc criticized Poland for several judicial reforms which it considers infringing upon the independence of Polish courts. This included the formation of a disciplinary chamber with the Polish Supreme Court, eligible to remove judges from their posts.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed relevant EU services to look into the legitimacy of Poland's move, warning that Warsaw could face such consequences as being fined or barred from the common EU recovery fund.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told EU officials at the European Parliament that the controversial disciplinary chamber will be dissolved.

