Merkel Says Cannot Be Mediator In Situation In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Merkel Says Cannot Be Mediator in Situation in Belarus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that at the moment she could not be a mediator in the situation in Belarus, since President Alexander Lukashenko "refused to talk

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that at the moment she could not be a mediator in the situation in Belarus, since President Alexander Lukashenko "refused to talk."

"I do not see a mediating situation at present, since President Lukashenko refused to talk by phone, which I regret.

You can mediate only when you are in contact with all parties, but we will do everything on our part to promote national dialogue (in Belarus)," Merkel said at a briefing following an online EU summit.

More Stories From World

